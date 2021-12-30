Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Pentair stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

