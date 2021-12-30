Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.