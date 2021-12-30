Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 248.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

