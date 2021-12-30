Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Novanta by 9.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Novanta by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta stock opened at $175.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.59.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

