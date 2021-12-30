Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

KMX opened at $127.54 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

