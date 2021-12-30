Gary Norcross Sells 105,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:FIS opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.