OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.02.

A number of research firms have commented on OGC. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$257.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

