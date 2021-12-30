MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel Sells 66,868 Shares of Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

