Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion and a PE ratio of -31.50. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $278,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $113,663,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.