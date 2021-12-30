Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells 50,408 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50.
NYSE:NVST opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $46.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the period.
Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
