Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells 50,408 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50.

NYSE:NVST opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

