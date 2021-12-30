Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$704,160,000.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider David Dicker purchased 48,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.67 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of A$704,160,000.00 ($510,260,869.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

