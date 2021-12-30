Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo Sells 23,990 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMP opened at $305.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
