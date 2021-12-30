Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo Sells 23,990 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMP opened at $305.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.71 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,632,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

