Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Sell

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $1,602,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $320,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

