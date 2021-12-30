Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 144,858 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.78. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $80,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

