Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 954.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.