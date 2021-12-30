Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,842 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after buying an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

