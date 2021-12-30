Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

FTNT opened at $366.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

