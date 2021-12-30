Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Critical Review

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.92%. Given Largo Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A N/A -$2.04 million ($0.38) -3.46 Largo Resources $121.62 million 4.92 $6.76 million $0.46 20.09

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07% Largo Resources 15.07% 11.15% 9.61%

Summary

Largo Resources beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.