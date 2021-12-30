Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) versus Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Critical Survey

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, indicating that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86% Frontier Communications 71.86% -1,821.70% 31.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Communications beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

