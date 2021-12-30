LSV Asset Management Purchases 245,065 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lazard were worth $51,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lazard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 3.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 24.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.53. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

