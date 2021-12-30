Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

SJM opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.