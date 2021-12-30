Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

NYSE FOUR opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

