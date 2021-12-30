Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $336,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $37.08 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

