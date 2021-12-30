Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ POAI opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.46. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $391,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

