Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.