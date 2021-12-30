New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 43,757 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.