Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 94,789 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,789 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,596 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

