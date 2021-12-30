Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 53,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $3,405,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 234,470 shares of company stock worth $15,583,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG opened at $71.61 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

