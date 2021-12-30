Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,374 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $1,613,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

