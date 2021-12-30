Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $171.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.