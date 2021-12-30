Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Bankshares by 431.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 64.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

