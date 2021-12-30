Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 17.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 21.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in 8X8 by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $284,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

