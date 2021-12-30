Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 14,266 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agilysys by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

AGYS stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.37. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

