Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

