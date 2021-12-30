FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.83

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 36159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

