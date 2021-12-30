Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $20,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 175.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 395,785 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $8,639,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 306,155 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

