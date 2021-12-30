WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.32

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 6730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

