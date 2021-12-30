Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE: ELS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

12/16/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

12/15/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

12/14/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

12/6/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

11/30/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

11/25/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

11/23/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

11/17/2021 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $87.48 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

