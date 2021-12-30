Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $16.76. Sasol shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 7,640 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sasol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,708,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sasol by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sasol by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

