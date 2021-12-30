Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.91. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 27,527 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $889.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.50, a P/E/G ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

