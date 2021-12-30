APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.75

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 2743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 128.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

