Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $22,096,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $1,290,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

