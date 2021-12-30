Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.30 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,107,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,155,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

