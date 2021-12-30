Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of SPXL opened at $145.78 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $146.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.