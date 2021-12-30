Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 7,231 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of FSLY opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 in the last 90 days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

