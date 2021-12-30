Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $172.15 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.89, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

