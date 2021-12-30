Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,202 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Crocs were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $129.95 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.