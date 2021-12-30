Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

