Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

