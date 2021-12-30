Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,183 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $155.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $156.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.06.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

